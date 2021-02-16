Wellesley Police log: Mental health calls; smokin’ crack at Dunkin’; sister accused of swiping ID to go clubbing

Wellesley, MA police log for the week of

Arrests

On February 13, 2021 at 8:22 p.m. Officer Misho began conducting traffic enforcement on Washington Street near Walnut Street when he observed a Subaru stopped on the side of the roadway, the driver’s side door was open and a male party was leaning against the rear of the vehicle. The male party began walking east on Washington Street. Officer Misho spoke to the male party and asked if the vehicle belonged to him. The male party indicated that it did and provided Officer Misho with his driver’s license. While speaking to the male party Officer Misho noticed that he was unsteady on his feet and could detect a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person. The male party appeared confused and indicated he had fallen on the side of the road. He was taken into protective custody and he was later transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Incidents

On February 8, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Officer Shore spoke to a female reporting party who stated she received a letter from the US Small Business Administration in reference to a loan. She stated she had not applied for a loan. The reporting party had already notified the U.S. Small Business Administration that the loan was fraudulent and they indicated they would investigate.

On February 8, 2021 at 4:18 p.m. Officer DeBernardi spoke with a female reporting party who stated she had placed a package outside of the apartment building to be picked up by the USPS and another resident opened the package and returned it to her. Officer DeBernardi attempted to speak to the other party who began speaking about conspiracies and aliens in her apartment. Officer DeBernardi asked if she wished to speak to a mental health professional and she declined the offer. Officer DeBernardi will forward the report to the department social worker for follow up.

On February 8, 20201 at 9:45 p.m. Officer Scopa spoke with a female reporting party who stated a neighbor locked her out of the apartment building. The Wellesley Fire Department was able to assist the reporting party with gaining access to the apartment building. Officer Scopa spoke with the neighbor who denied locking the reporting party out. Both parties were advised to avoid contact with each other.

On February 9, 2021 at 3:43 p.m. Officer Collins was dispatched to Dunkin’ Donuts on Worcester Street to assist the Natick Police Department. Officer Collins observed Natick officers speaking with a male party in the bathroom at the Dunkin Donuts. The male party was smoking with a glass pipe. The male party stated he had sustained an eye injury and requested medical treatment. He admitted to smoking “crack with fentanyl”. The male party will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Possession of Class A and Class B Drugs.

On February 9, 2021 at 6:36 p.m. Officer Scopa was dispatched to the Wellesley Free Library for a report of a violation of a no trespass order. The female party exited the library and spoke with Officer Scopa. She suffers from mental health issues and indicated that she didn’t think the no trespass order was official. Officer Scopa advised her that it was official and reminded her that if she ignored the order she could face criminal charges. Officer Scopa will notify the department social worker of his interaction with the female party.

On February 10, 2021 at 5:50 a.m. Officer Gerard was dispatched to the area of Washington Street and Croton Street for a report of a male party walking in the middle of the roadway. He located the male party walking with no shoes and only socks on. The male party appeared confused and stated he was trying to get to Seaver Street. Officer Gerard gave him a ride to Seaver Street and learned that he was referring to Seaver Street in Boston, not Wellesley. Officer Gerard requested Cataldo paramedics to evaluate the male party who eventually agreed to be transported to the hospital for evaluation.

On February 11, 2021 at 3:34 p.m. Officer J. Popovski was dispatched to an apartment building for a report of a child with autism who had entered a neighbor’s apartment and was refusing to leave. The child was unwilling to cooperate with his caretaker, Officer Popovski or the department’s clinical social worker. He was eventually transported to the hospital for evaluation.

On February 13, 20201 at 8:00 a.m. Officer Gerard spoke to a female reporting party who stated that she believed her sister had stolen her driver’s license to use it to go to bars and clubs in Boston. Her sister is a college student and the reporting party cannot be granted access to the dorms due to COVID-19. Officer Gerard gave her some advice on how she could replace her ID or obtain assistance in retrieving it from her sister if she has it.

On February 13, 2021 at 9:25 a.m. Officer Collins spoke with a male party who stated a fraudulent unemployment claim had been filed in Kentucky using his personal information. He had already notified his employer, the US Department of Unemployment Assistance, the US Federal Trade Commission and the State of Kentucky. He was advised to contact the credit reporting bureaus to ensure there is a flag on his accounts.

On February 13, 2021 at 10:51 a.m. Officer Cunningham was on patrol when the license plate reader in his vehicle indicated there was a match for a Toyota with a revoked registration. Officer Cunningham confirmed this information, stopped the black Toyota sedan and spoke with the operator. He explained to the male operator that the vehicle did not have the proper insurance and the registration was revoked. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Operating a Motor Vehicle After the Revocation of the Registration and Operating a Motor Vehicle without Insurance.