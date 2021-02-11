Wellesley posts Annual Town Meeting warrant: Let the debates begin

The Wellesley Annual Town Meeting warrant has been posted, and it features 35 articles on subjects ranging from funding requests to fix the Town Hall building and Grove Street to approving new sustainable energy goals and changes to alcohol licensing for restaurants and function rooms.

It only took 14 versions to get here, Wellesley Executive Director Meghan Jop said during this week’s Select Board meeting.

There’s only one citizen petition this time around, and it has to do with rezoning part of the property at 2 Edgemoor Ave., to a Business Zoning District. The owner runs a vehicle-related business on part of the property already zoned for that and seeks to expand it. The Special Town Meeting in the fall was dominated in some ways by citizen petitions.

If the warrant language’s legalese boasts one too many “thereto” or “pursuant” for you, you can always wait and read the Advisory Committee’s take on the articles, which is typically more digestible. Advisory holds a public hearing on the warrant articles on March 10.

Speaking of wording, we very much look forward to Planning Board-sponsored Article 28, in which the town will be asked to amend the Zoning Bylaw to add or amend a McMansion full terms, such as Animated Sign, Earth Disturbance, Lux, Sky Glow…and Tree.

Annual Town Meeting will begin on Monday, April 26, and will take place via videoconferencing due to the pandemic.

