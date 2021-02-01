Wellesley schools closing early due to snowstorm

From the Wellesley Public Schools:

Based on the timing of the incoming storm, the Wellesley Public Schools will be activating an early release schedule today, February 1, 2021.

These are the Wellesley schools dismissal times by level:

PAWS will dismiss at 11:40am. There will be no afternoon PreK program today. Elementary schools will begin dismissal at 12pm. Wellesley Middle School will begin dismissal at 11:15am. Wellesley High School will begin dismissal at 11:15am.

Grab-and-go lunches will be available for students as they are dismissed. All buses will complete their regular routes for dismissal at these times. All afternoon and evening activities, including athletics are cancelled.

These dismissal times reflect the end of classes today for all students, even in the Remote Learning School.

Finally, all viral testing samples being returned today must be dropped off to school by 11:30am