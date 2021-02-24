Wellesley seeks artists to paint 3 more traffic signal electrical boxes

Wellesley is inviting artists to transform three more of its highly visible traffic signal electrical boxes into “visual and graphic delights that will provide an entertaining and stimulating experience to passersby.”

Add that to an upcoming effort to pump artsy life into vacant storefronts, and Wellesley is going to be a downright color explosion in town this year.

This past fall, artists painted four boxes, including one in Lower Falls that features a bit of Swellesley Report poetry on it.

This next, and apparently last, round of boxes are located at:

*Washington Street at Forest Street

*Washington Street at Seward Road

*Linden Street at Kingsbury Street

The effort is spearheaded by the Wellesley Public Art Committee and Wellesley Police Department. Here are the full details for applying, but the basics are that anyone can apply and that you’ll get a $1,000 stipend to cover supplies, transportation, etc. All proposals must be received by April 15, 2021 at 4p.m. and may be emailed to [email protected] or delivered as hardcopies to the Wellesley Police Department, in care of Chief Jack Pilecki.

Artists chosen will be announced May 1. The painting must be completed by the end of July.