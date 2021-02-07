Wellesley Select Board office hours: Feb. 11

The Wellesley Select Board is holding virtual office hours throughout the year.

Residents may reserve time to speak with a Board member via Zoom. Ask questions, give input, and share concerns about Town operations, COVID-19, or other issues.

Board member Colette Aufranc will host office hours on Thursday, Feb. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Reserve your 15-minute appointment in advance by sending an email directly to her at [email protected]

Be sure to mention you saw this notice on Swellesley.

You will receive a response confirming your reservation, time, and the Zoom meeting information.