Wellesley Society of Artists reveals juried awards

From the Wellesley Society of Artists:

The Wellesley Society of Artists has announced award winners for its winter online juried show, which runs until April 15. Inspired by the theme “The Good Earth,” the artwork ranges in style from realistic impressionism to abstract.

Juror for the show is Leslie Graff, an artist and an instructor at the Danforth Art Museum School. She has designated first, second and third place winners for the WSA show as well as honorable mention awards. An additional People’s Choice Award will be announced after March 20 when viewers complete casting votes for their favorite painting.

First place award winner is Nan Rumpf for her painting “Black Ice.” The juror described the painting as depicting exquisite tonal pairings, evocative tension and moodiness and adeptly capturing and maintaining a certain cool light quality throughout the piece.

Recipient of the second place award is Maria Babb for her painting “Spiral Rock.” A strong space with vibrant color and stunning rhythm creating visual energy and interest is how Graff described the painting.

Deborah Friedman was awarded third place for her painting “Fallen Leaves.”

Honorable mentions went to Ken Northup for his painting “In the Black Hills,” to Linda Zug for “Maine Coast,” to Martha Marson for “A Triangle of Blue,” and to Nancy Treves for “Dudley.”

A grant from the Community Fund for Wellesley’s Al Robinson Fund for the Arts made this exhibition possible.