Wellesley Society of Artists Winter Show now online

From the Wellesley Society of Artists:

The first 2021 Wellesley Society of Artists (WSA) online juried show has opened and runs until April 15. Since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, WSA has held an online spring show, an online fall show and an in-person November show at the Wellesley Free Library.

Featured in the WSA winter exhibition is the work of over 55 exhibiting artists, inspired by the theme “The Good Earth.” The artwork ranges in style from realistic impressionism to abstract.

The judge for the show, Leslie Graff, will be awarding first, second and third place as well as honorable mention awards. In addition, the public is invited to view the show online and vote for their favorite painting until March 20, after which time the People’s Choice Award will be announced.

Leslie Graff is on the faculty of the Danforth Art Museum School. Her work is regularly seen in group and solo shows and has been exhibited in a dozen museums including the New Britain Museum of American Art and the Cape Cod Museum of Art. Her work is held in numerous private and institutional collections around the world and has been highlighted in numerous books, magazines and blogs.

A grant from the Community Fund for Wellesley’s Al Robinson Fund for the Arts made this exhibition possible.