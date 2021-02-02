Wellesley to residents: Let’s not get physical (unless you’re playing football)

Town officials are starting to spread the word to practice not just social—but physical—distancing to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Wellesley.

The Board of Health on Monday agreed to this maybe not so subtle messaging change, and the change in messaging was announced during Monday’s Select Board meeting as well. “Residents may start to see the town using ‘physical distancing’ more consistently when they talk about best practices in keeping safe from COVID-19,” said Select Board member Beth Sullivan Woods.

Meanwhile, Wellesley High School’s athletic department is going through the proper channels for approval of the “Fall II” sports season. Ah yes, if feels like fall out there… This season would include football, indoor track (which would take place outdoors…brrr), cheerleading, and girls’ volleyball, beginning with practices this month and games/meets starting in March.

The “physical distancing” message won’t exactly be in effect for football games, since as Athletic Director John Brown says, “the game is the game.” But the athletic department will strictly follow rules modifications set out by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association, including mask wearing, practice restrictions, and sideline changes for players, coaches, and spectators (“The contact will be limited, so it will be a lot different than normal,” Brown said, referring to practices). Parents will be warned that their kids could wind up in quarantine if team members or members of opposing teams test positive for COVID-19.

The athletic department has received the Board of Health’s go-ahead and now seeks School Committee approval to go forward with football and the other sports.