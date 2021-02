Wellesley’s Herlda Senhouse, who later this month turns 110, is interviewed for a segment on WCVB Channel 5 as part of a Black History Month series.

The Wellesley resident shares good and bad memories from her life, though focuses on the good.

“I’ll be 110 this month and remember, anything you have today is a privilege to have it,” said Senhouse, whose birthday is Feb. 28.

Senhouse is holder of the Boston Post Cane as Wellesley’s oldest resident.