Major work on the MBTA’s Bacon Street Bridge Replacement on the Wellesley and Natick line will take place beginning at 8PM on Friday, March 26 through 5AM on Monday, March 29. The around-the-clock work will be to install new bridge foundations at the track level.

To facilitate this weekend work, Bacon Street at Route 135/Central Street will be detoured beginning at 8PM on Friday, March 26 through 5AM on Monday, March 29. A signed detour route will be in place and a map can be viewed below.

Commuter Rail service will be suspended on Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28. Alternate bus transportation will be provided.

You can sign up to get updates from the MBTA on its work. For questions or to report issues related to construction, please email [email protected].

