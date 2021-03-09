The Swellesley Report

Beyond Wellesley: a winter wander around Gloucester, Massachusetts

Our recent visit to Gloucester, Mass. included a hike at Ravenswood Park; a visit to the north shore town’s Main Street (there’s lots to see including two bookstores); and a great take-out lunch from local favorite The Causeway.

Beyond Wellesley: Gloucester, Mass.
We followed the Ledge Hill Trail at Ravenswood Park. Once you get the top you’re rewarded with a view of Gloucester Harbor, known as America’s oldest seaport. Especially with young kids, if all you did was an out-and-back hike on Ledge Hill trail to the overlook, that would be a fine hike and a successful family outing. The path is lined with moss-covered boulders, some of them absolutely massive, and the hiking itself is easy, with no sudden elevation changes.

 

