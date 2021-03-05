Wellesley offers a variety of eateries, from fancy to homey to chains. A slew of Asian restaurants dot the town, from sushi-and-more to Chinese to Thai. Or you can try out Italian eateries, Indian cuisine, Turkish specialties, or an old-timey diner with a Greek flair. And don’t forget those necessities — pizza, ice cream, donuts, and coffee. Wellesley’s got you covered there.

Wellesley restaurant experience:

Our most recent take-out meal was from Amarin of Thailand, a family-owned Wellesley stand-by that’s been in town for over 30 years, tucked away on Grove Street. Known for its authentic cuisine, Amarin gets high marks for its curry dishes. In addition, they offer plenty of gluten-free and vegetarian options.

We tried out the scallops sauteed with fresh lemon sauce, garlic, ginger, black mushrooms and spinach. The kitchen did not skimp on the large scallops, and the lemon sauce gave the overall flavor profile a brightness that made us believe spring might be coming soon.

The Pacific Chicken dish, stir fried with shallots, dried cranberries, pine nuts, baby spinach, and black mushrooms in mild Thai cilantro sauce was wonderful. The flavors melded together very nicely, with the dried cranberries adding a welcome bit of tartness to the dish.

Our appetizer order of a sampler (2 Siam rolls; 2 vegetarian rolls; 2 shrimp in a basket) came to us as straight vegetarian rolls. We didn’t feel like going back to make the swap and enjoyed the crispy and hot rolls we got.

Other menu items that looked interesting: Saigon dices (diced tenderloin, marinated, sauteed, and served with Vietnamese pepper lime sauce); hot tangerine duck (boneless roast duck, pan-fried with string beans, snow peas, and cashews in tangerine sauce); tofu sauteed in tamarind sauce with vegetables).

27 Grove St.

Wellesley, MA

781-239-1350

Tue. – Sun., 3pm – 9pm

You can read about Amarin and more about Wellesley’s restaurants on our specialty page: Restaurants in Wellesley, Massachusetts, more than 50 dining options.