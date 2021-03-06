Save the date: 4th annual Polar Plunge to fight EB goes virtual on Mar. 28th

The fourth annual Plunge for Elodie will take place on Mar. 28th as a virtual event this year, and organizers are as committed as ever to the cause. The event raises funds to fight Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a rare genetic disorder in which people are missing a critical protein that helps bind the layers of their skin together. The lack of this protein makes the skin of those with EB extremely fragile. EB is often called “the worst disease you’ve never heard of.” These “butterfly children” live in constant pain with everything they do—from waking up in the morning to going to bed at night. Daily bleach baths and painful twice-daily bandage changes that can take hours to complete, plus extreme eating issues, are just a few of the many complications these children face. Their life expectancy is also cut drastically short.

The Plunge—named for 4-year-old Elodie, who has EB and is the daughter of Wellesley native Emily Kubik—began as a quick dip in Morses Pond in Wellesley on a freezing-cold March day. The Plunge is now a major event with global reach that has raised nearly $700,000 toward organizers’ goal of reaching a cure for EB.

PARTICIPATE: People are encouraged to take the plunge into any body of water available to them and to post their respective Plunge videos/photos on social media.

DONATE: 100% of proceeds raised will benefit the EB Research Partnership, the largest non-profit dedicated to curing EB.