Some eyes will be on Wellesley negotiations re: Tailby & Railroad lots

Wellesley’s Select Board will go into its secret room (aka, executive session) at the end of its March 22 meeting to discuss negotiations for the land lease of real estate with Trinity Financial at the Tailby and Railroad Commuter Parking Lots.

The Board voted in November of 2018 to enter negotiations with developer Trinity Financial Group for ground leases of the Tailby and Raillroad Avenue parking lots, which could wind up the sites of new luxury and mixed-income residential buildings, park space and even a theater and gallery space.

The Tailby/Railroad lot redevelopment project has been out of the public spotlight since the development team held a public forum in summer of 2019. Though a group dubbed Rescue Wellesley Square has kept tabs on the situation, concerned about the traffic and other impacts development plans would have.

The project has taken a back seat in light of COVID-19, and other town happenings. When asked for a status update last fall, the town’s spokeswoman said: “There are no significant updates to Tailby/RR project at this point. Both the Town and the developer remain committed to the project but due to the pandemic, the timeline has been pushed back considerably.”

It will be interesting to see what is said after negotiation discussions are held on Monday…