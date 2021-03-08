Super Frogs! Early Spring Wildlife of Vernal Pools (online program)

Join naturalist Joy Marzolf for an online education program called “Super Frogs! Early Spring Wildlife of Vernal Pools: Part 1” on Wednesday, March 10 at 4PM.

Register in advance for this half-hour educational event.

Learn about what vernal pools are, where you can find them in Wellesley, and why they are important. And find about super frogs, and how they live survive and thrive.

Designed for children of all ages.

This program is part of the Wellesley Conservation Land Trust Educational Series.

Co-sponsored with the Wellesley Free Library, Natural Resources Commission, and Sustainable Wellesley.

Part 2: Wednesday, April 14, 4PM – Pre-register here

“Spring & Summer Wildlife of Vernal Pools: Fairies, Frogs, and Damsels”