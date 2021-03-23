The beauty of change: why spring is the perfect time to sell your home

SPONSORED POST: Dede Long of Pinnacle Residential Properties writes about the spring real estate market.

Ahh, the first day of spring. She always comes whether winter likes it or not. One of the best things about life in New England is the journey through the seasons. While it’s tough to beat our spectacular autumn, to me, spring has always been the jewel—bravely heralding a fresh start and giving nature a stage to display remarkable resiliency. Spring signals the beginning of the months that make the snow worth it and is a symbol of the enduring, hopeful spirit of New England.

Spring doesn’t just inspire nature to get busy—it also “wakes up” the real estate market like no other time of year. Longer, beautiful days coax us out of the house and motivate folks to get serious about change: “Spring: a lovely reminder of how beautiful change can be.” —Unknown

If you are considering selling your home in today’s market but aren’t quite sure if the time is right for you, here’s why now is the perfect time to list:

1. An abundance of buyers without adequate inventory are waiting to see your home

We are in a drought of available homes unlike anything in years. Buyers scour the internet multiple times per day and Realtors are eager to get their clients in to newly listed homes before they are scooped up. That is all good news for a new listing. Chances are that your home will have maximum exposure the moment it goes in market, resulting in more activity and the likelihood it will sell faster and for the best price.

2. Buyers with young children will time their search to be settled in for school to start in the fall

Those with school-aged kids want to be acclimated to the area and familiar with their new home before school starts, and that means a spring search. With some of the most desirable schools in the state, buyers with children prioritize Wellesley when choosing to move and are serious about purchasing efficiently and competitively. For those with children in town looking to buy a new home, the timelines and facts remain the same. Spring activity in Wellesley is a natural byproduct of the school system advantages.

3. More buyers means more offers

It’s not a secret that low inventory means more competition to “win” a home. In our current market, it is not unusual to see multiple offers—many of them written uniquely and with terms that makes the decision difficult for the seller.

4. Buyers are finding ways to be flexible to sellers needs

Many clients say to me, “I would like to sell in this market but I worry about having time to find a new home.” That’s very understandable and something that must be considered. There are remedies for this in how listing contingencies are used. For example, a seller could list with the sale being contingent on finding a new home. This kind of listing isn’t as commonly used in a “normal” market, but in this market it has become an option. On homes with this contingency, we see buyers writing offers that include a rent back option on the home, offering the seller to rent back the home from them for a period of time to enable them to find their home. There are guidelines to how this is done to protect everyone involved, and we have seen this work well and to the benefit of all. The point is that there are creative ways buyers are showing flexibility given the dynamics of the current market.

If you are thinking about listing your home, there isn’t a better time in Wellesley to do so. Our market is moving fast, and the first step to jump in is an easy one—just give me a call. I’d be delighted to help you understand the current market value for your home, how to navigate the market dynamics, and to offer insight ranging from what repairs you should and shouldn’t bother with to how we can prepare your home to show at its best.

Enjoy these first days of spring and all she represents: a harbinger of brighter, sunnier days after the long winter. It’s hope hugging you warmly. It’s a reminder that there can be great beauty in change.

