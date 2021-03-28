Wellesley Business Buzz: 87 Central St., opening up; Truly’s has a bracket; Meet The Moving-Pictures Co.; Celebrating women-owned businesses

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

87 Central St., opening up

ArtWellesley might need to crank up some more storefront window art. The property manager for 87 Central St., currently home of Wildflower, a flower and gift shop that opened in the space last October, has posted that the 550 sq. ft. space plus basement will be available in September. Wildflower’s business began as flower truck, and we’ve reached out to the owner to see what her future storefront plans might be.

Truly’s has a bracket

With the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in full swing, Truly’s has gotten into the spirit with a bracket of its own that naturally pits ice cream flavors against one another. If you guess all of the match ups correctly, you will win a $1,000 Truly’s gift card. If you guess only the final winner correctly, you will win a $5 Truly’s gift card.

Meet the Moving-Pictures Company

Paul Falcone, a former news videographer for Wellesley Media, has been shooting weddings and events for over 25 years. But before he got there, he first had to go through his giant monsters phase. The Rhode Island School of Design graduate started out making films at the age of five at the Yellow Ball Workshop, an animation school run by his parents. His first solo animated movie was effort was titled Underwater Creatures about—you guessed it—big and really scary sea monsters.

That’s been out of his system for a while now, and as principal of The Moving-Pictures Company, Paul now focuses his lens on engagements, weddings, proms, graduations, sports, and other events. As a freelancer Paul has worked on a wide spectrum of projects including corporate events, sports, courtroom video, commercials, music videos, children’s TV, feature films and of course weddings. He’d be happy to work with you on your photography needs.

Chamber scholarship deadline extended

The Newton-Needham Regional Chamber is offering scholarships to three students who either live in or go to school in Needham, Newton or Wellesley and who are going to an accredited college or university in the next academic year. The deadline for applying for these roughly $2,000 scholarships is April 13. The application and more details are available at nnchamber.com/scholarship

And a shout-out to some women who make Wellesley go round

March is Women’s History Month, and we’d like to give a nod of respect to some of the town’s women-owned businesses. Fun fact: Swelleley’s a women-owned business, too. Here’s a partial list below, with more to follow in our next Business Buzz:

Owner: Katie Fournier

Lift. Tone. Burn. Track

200 Linden St., Linden Square

Owner: Lucia Berman-Rossi

Children’s clothing store

200 Linden St., Linden Square

Owner: Judi Rizley

Dress smart, feel beautiful.

30 Church St., Wellesley Square

Owner: Nancy R

Are you ready to rock your ride?

386 Washington St., Wellesley Square

Owners: Courtney Sawicki, Neely Dodge, Rachel Stoff

Experience full-body workouts for your whole self

66 Central St #16, Wellesley Square

Got tips on business openings, closings or whatever, feel free to email us here: [email protected]

Also email us if you’re interested in sponsoring our weekly Wellesley Business Buzz roundup.