Wellesley Business Buzz: Spartan Safe cracks open; Hot Doogy debuts in Natick; Wellesley Paper Source carries on; Local women-owned businesses

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Spartan Safe has cracked open

Spartan Safe has opened its Linden Square showroom so the home security-conscious can peruse their big, strong, fireproof metal safes with electronic or mechanical locks. At 1,000+ pounds, the American-made steel boxes are made to stay put. If you add one to your Wellesley home and later decide to move, you may want to negotiate your safe into the sale as a home fixture— sans your valuables, of course. If potential thieves can’t budge it without risking hernia surgery, maybe your moving team shouldn’t try, either.

Brazilian hot dogs at Hot Doogy of Natick

Not far from the Wellesley line, Hot Doogy has opened on Rte. 9 east in Natick at Sherwood Plaza, and is offering Brazilian hot dogs that are not of the standard dog-and-bun variety. We dropped by for the grand opening last weekend and chowed down.

Paper Source parent company files for bankruptcy protection, Wellesley store stays open

Stationery company Paper Source got hit hard during the pandemic and has filed for bankruptcy protection on March 2. It has closed 11 stores in New York, Florida, and other states, but the Wellesley location is not on that list.

Paper Source overall had been going strong ahead of the pandemic, and had even bought up some assets from Papyrus, which closed its Wellesley shop last year.

And a shout-out to some women who make Wellesley go round

March is Women’s History Month, and we’d like to give a nod of respect to some of the town’s women-owned businesses. Fun fact: Swelleley’s a women-owned business, too. Here’s a partial list below, with more to follow in our next Business Buzz:

Owner: Beth Urdang

Contemporary American Art

16 Grove St., Wellesley

Owner: Amy Lynch

Find the perfect gift.

45 Central St., Wellesley

Owner: Sara Campbell

An exceptional women’s boutique experience.

200 Linden St., Wellesley

Owner: Soosie Lazenby

Fitness and wellness for all.

200 Linden St., Wellesley

