Wellesley Business Buzz: Wellesley Tavern to open; More small business grants; virtual networking coffee

Wellesley Tavern to open March 10

Wellesley Tavern is set to open on March 10, bringing a family-friendly vibe to the Linden Square dining scene. Executive Chef Andrew Swanson has put together creative pub fare that includes French onion fondue; loaded sweet potato skins; sushi; pomegranate brussels sprout salad; quinoa tavern bowl; Nashville fried chicken sandwich, short rib tacos; burgers; meatloaf Shepherd’s pie; shrimp scampi risotto; and more.

There are gluten free and vegetarian options, as well as a kids menu with all the things (chicken fingers; grilled cheese; burgers). And this is a tavern, so the beer will flow, and the cocktails shall be mixed.

The casual spot replaces Door No. 7, a more upscale scene that had a two-year run before the pandemic led owners Laura and John Wolfe (who also own The Cottage, across the street) to rethink the whole classy, fine-dining concept. Seriously, who even has the clothes for that anymore? Diners today need a place that welcomes them in last-season’s fleece.

Wellesley Tavern

165 Linden St., Wellesley, MA

781-391-6500

Open daily starting Mar. 10th, noon-10pm

Another word on The Cottage, which has run a take-out only operation for the past couple of months. They officially reopened for dine-in starting on March 1.

More small business grants

The Commonwealth announced a new batch of COVID-19 relief grants totaling $49M this week, and five Wellesley small businesses were among recipients. LINX, which offers camps and enrichment programs, was among those in Wellesley getting relief in the form of grants ranging from $20K to $75K.

Wellesley virtual networking coffee

All Wellesley businesses and nonprofits are invited to a virtual networking event over Zoom on Friday, March 5. The Newton-Needham Regional Chamber event is free for members and nonmembers, and runs from 9:30-10:30am. Register here.

