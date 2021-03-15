Wellesley College presents Grammy-nominated artist JP Saxe

Join Wellesley College on Thur., March 18 at 8:30pm for an exclusive concert followed by a Q&A with Grammy nominated artist JP Saxe. All proceeds raised via this Zoom event will go towards UNICEF’s Sustainable Development Goals to fight gender inequality. JP Saxe is a Canadian artist best known for his hit song, “If The World Was Ending,” featuring Julia Michaels. He is currently working on a new album, and has a recently released single with Maren Morris titled, “Line by Line.”

DATE: March 18, 2021

TIME: 8:30pm

Tickets are $10. REGISTER HERE.