Wellesley Community Bulletin Board

Check out the Community Bulletin Board section on The Swellesley Report, a place to find out about exciting events going on in the area.

Featured this week:

An independently organized TED event

Bridging the Gap: Breaking the Norms

April 10, 2021—Virtual, register on Eventbrite

PreK & Preschool openings for 2021-2022

[email protected]

781-237-9137

Little Arnie’s Cleaning Service

Old-fashioned, white-glove service

[email protected]

617-420-5579

Register for spring 2021 season

No appointment necessary

978 Worcester St., Wellesley, MA

617-219-1280

Here’s how to have your business or non-profit’s flyer appear on The Swellesley Report’s Community Bulletin Board at a nominal rate