Wellesley community news roundup: ABC alumna giving back; Wellesley Theatre Project soiree coming up; Foundation for MetroWest Qwest set for April; library needs someone Trustee

Dr. Andra Johnson was one of the first students in the 1970s to attend Wellesley High School as part of the A Better Chance (ABC) program. Fast forward a few years, and now Dr. Johnson has joined the ABC Board of Directors. “I’m excited to focus on helping the Wellesley ABC program to build and maintain a strong post-graduate alumnae network,” she said. “And, I’m thrilled to have a chance to give back to this program and help these amazing young scholars.”

The Allegheny College graduate also holds a masters in social work from Case Western Reserve University, a Doctor of Social Work degree from the University of Southern California, and has served as a Captain in the Army.

“Dr. Johnson will bring important insights from her time as a Wellesley ABC student of color that will help us with the many decisions we make to constantly improve our program,” said Debora White, director of alumnae affairs. “Alumnae giving back to our program is so valuable, whether it’s joining our Board of Directors or giving advice about high school extracurriculars or career development.”

Dr. Johnson currently runs a private practice in Fort Wayne, IN, which offers social work consultation and clinical supervision services, including policy advocacy, in Black women’s cardiovascular disease care. She recently authored a chapter in The International Handbook of Black Community Mental Health.

Save the date for Wellesley Theatre Project’s divine Teal Tie Affair

Join Wellesley Theatre Project at its yearly fundraiser on Friday, June 11th at 7pm. Enjoy performances, live auction, and more at this always-anticipated virtual soiree. And don’t miss the extra-special pre-show with performances from the archives.

All proceeds from the evening will support Wellesley Theatre Project, a non-profit performing arts organization that

challenges youths to become citizen artists — to improve the quality of life in their local and global community by emphasizing collaboration and cultural and social understanding.

Foundation for MetroWest Qwest set for April

The Foundation for MetroWest has organized a series of virtual activities, including a month-long MetroWest Qwest in April.

MetroWest Qwest designed to inspire children and families to foster a deeper connection to where they live through various at-home activities and local MetroWest field trips that highlight the region. Participants will use an interactive platform to complete various challenges throughout the month that focus on topics such as arts & culture, the environment, history, and much more. Along the way, participants will collect points for each challenge completed and race to the top of the MetroWest Quest leaderboard! Prizes will be distributed to the top families who complete the challenge.

Challenges include:

Visiting a local landmark in your town and learning about its significance to your community

Completing a walking history tour in MetroWest

Making a craft out of recycled materials

Competing against your family in nature bingo

The Foundation will provide participants with resources every step of the challenge! To join in the fun, register here and a link to the interactive webpage will be shared with you by March 28. The event is free to all but a suggested donation is encouraged to support our work.

This event is a part of the 2021 Spring Inspiration Virtual Series taking place March through May of 2021. We are thankful for our generous supporters how helped make this series possible!

Wellesley Free Library seeks Board of Trustees member

The Wellesley Free Library Board of Trustees is seeking interested candidates to fill a board vacancy.

A vacancy has come up because former Trustees member Ann-Mara Lanza was elected to the Select Board in the March 2nd town election.

The Trustees, together with the Select Board, will appoint an individual to a term beginning in April 2021 and continuing until the annual Town election in March 2022. All Wellesley residents are welcome to apply.

There are six trustees on the Board. These individuals work to provide opportunities for the WFL to fulfill its mission as a community gathering place, a cultural destination, and a gateway to ideas for Library patrons of all ages and interests.

A trustee typically spends several hours per week working on board assignments, attends monthly meetings that alternate between days and evenings, and attends meetings with other Town boards and officials.

This is a volunteer position. See the complete Board of Library Trustee position description.

Interested residents should contact Library Director Jamie Jurgensen at [email protected] by Friday, March 26, 2021.