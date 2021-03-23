Wellesley community news roundup: Cambridge Trust Charitable Foundation born; Elmwood Christian Preschool flowerpot fundraiser; Climate group rallies against pipeline

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, MA community and charity news:

Cambridge Trust Charitable Foundation born

The Board of Directors of the Wellesley Bank Charitable Foundation has announced the re-naming of the Foundation to the Cambridge Trust Charitable Foundation. Since 2012, the Foundation has donated more than $1.5 million to organizations supporting the local community.

Wellesley Bank is now Cambridge Trust as a result of a merger finalized last June.

In February 2021, the Foundation granted $10,000 to Casa Myrna, a Boston based non-profit that delivers solutions to end domestic violence through intervention, awareness, and prevention. Further, in March 2021, the Foundation has approved a $10,000 sponsorship for the Boston Arts Academy Foundation Honors event. The Boston Arts Academy is the city’s only public high school for the visual and performing arts, providing a diverse student body with access to college-preparatory arts and academic education.

The Directors of the Foundation review grant requests on a quarterly basis. Organizations wishing to request funding from the Cambridge Trust Charitable Foundation may contact the Corporate Secretary via mail at, Corporate Secretary, Cambridge Trust Charitable Foundation, 100 Worcester Street, Suite 300, Wellesley, MA 02481 or call (781) 489-7647 for further information.

Help Elmwood Christian Preschool continue to grow

Climate group rallies against pipeline extension

From the Fridays For Future group, an ongoing action organized by Wellesley residents that has been holding rallies weekly for climate-related causes:

Those present this past Friday supported a national hour to demand an end to funding for the Keystone Line 3 Pipeline Extension crossing native American lands and water rights in Minnesota and Michigan.

This was part of a broad campaign to end fossil fuel investments and subsidies globally. The national event was designed to build support and awareness of Native American youth going to Washington, D.C. on April 1 to demand President Biden stop allowing the further extraction and transportation of oil and gas from Canadian tar sands. They will also congratulate Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and seek her support.