Wellesley COVID-19 vaccination numbers creep up

The percentage of Wellesley residents who have been partially or fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has crept up over the past week, providing more hope for the town’s overall health.

The percentage of residents fully vaccinated rose from 14% to 16% over the past week, according to Massachusetts Department of Public Health statistics. About four out of five 75-plus-year-olds have been vaccinated.

Across the state, more than 1.1 million people have been fully vaccinated. Wellesley residents account for 4,728 of them, and another 3,471 Wellesley residents are partially vaccinated.

In addition to breaking out municipal vaccination numbers by age, the state has statistics on vaccinations by what it categorizes as ethnicity and race, and sex.

Notes on sex statistics: Until values grow larger, all non-binary data are included in Other. Other also includes unknown responses where sex was not reported.

All Massachusetts residents can preregister to book an appointment at a mass vaccination site at mass.gov/COVIDVaccine. Appointments will be offered based on eligibility and available appointments nearby. It is expected that more sites will come online as part of the preregistration process in April.

Timeline for remaining groups:

April 5 th : Residents 55+ and residents with one certain medical condition

: Residents 55+ and residents with one certain medical condition April 19th: General public ages 16 years of age and older