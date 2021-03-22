Wellesley COVID-19 vax stats: Quarter of town at least partially vaccinated; police, fire numbers high

About one in four Wellesley residents have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 14% of residents have been fully vaccinated, according to the latest Massachusetts Department of Public Health data.

More than 1 million Massachusetts residents have now been fully vaccinated, according to the state, and Wellesley is home to more than 4,000 of those people.

According to the state’s latest vaccine numbers, 24% of Wellesley residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine (this includes first doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or 1 shot of the single-dose Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine).

The state also shares information on partially vaccinated individuals, and Wellesley has 11% of its population in that category.

The Natick Mall mass vaccination site, along CVS and other locations, has allowed residents to get shots close to home. Wellesley Health Department officials wish they could play a bigger role in dispensing vaccines, but the state has largely handed that role over to mass vaccination sites and commercial operators such as CVS.

Police, fire department vaccine numbers high

We wondered, after reading the Boston Globe‘s report about 30% of the Massachusetts State Police not getting vaccinated at department-run clinics, what share of Wellesley Police Department and Fire Department members got vaccinated through the town.

Wellesley promoted its vaccination clinics for first responders in January, with firefighters Joanie Cullinan and Brian Hester, both of whom have faced serious health situations, up first.

In light of Hester’s serious case of COVID-19, it’s not surprising that the fire department had nearly 100% compliance according to data supplied by the Wellesley Health Department.

Police had 100% of dispatch staff and 82% of sworn officers (full-time and special officers) receive the vaccine as of March 17. Note that medical or other issues could be behind officers not receiving the vaccine; it’s not that they necessarily outright refused the vaccine.

As for the state police, the Globe points out that its numbers are based on department clinic vaccinations, and some members of the force may have been vaccinated through other sites or not been vaccinated for medical or other situations.