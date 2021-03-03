Wellesley election results: Aufranc, Lanza win Select Board seats; Indigenous Peoples’ Day gets the yeses

Incumbent Colette Aufranc retains her Select Board seat and Ann-Mara Lanza joins the board based on unofficial preliminary election results released by the Wellesley Town Clerk’s office on Tuesday night. Aufranc this past September joined the board by winning a special election to replace a member who moved out of town.

About a quarter of Wellesley’s active voters cast ballots either by mail or in person. Official results, including ballots rejected by the tabulator and that need to be hand counted, will be posted by this Thursday.

Odessa Sanchez, who finished third in Select Board voting, tallied the most votes in her bid to join the Wellesley Housing Authority. Incumbent Janice Coduri also earned the votes to remain a commissioner, with Micah O’Neil finishing third.

In the other contested race, Scott Bender retained his seat on the Board of Public Works.

On the non-binding referendum regarding the replacement of Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Wellesley, some 53% of voters said Yes.

(Question #1: “Should the Select Board, with the understanding that since 1977 Indigenous people of our country have requested Indigenous Peoples Day as a recognition of their humanity, culture, and history and further, that our country was built on Native lands, proclaim the second Monday of October henceforth be commemorated as Indigenous Peoples’ Day and cease to recognize Columbus Day in Wellesley in recognition of the position of Indigenous Peoples as natives to these lands, and the suffering they faced during and after the European conquest? This question is not binding.”)

