Wellesley environmental news: Pollinator activities; Sustainable Mobility Plan forum; Local award winner

A roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., environmental news:

Wellesley Sustainable Mobility Plan online forum

You can learn about Wellesley’s Sustainable Mobility Plan at an online forum on April 15 at 7pm.

The goal of the plan is make the town easier to get around, for people and packages, without wrecking the environment. Bring on the zip lines.

Data will be crunched and analyzed, to consider things like which traffic patterns seen during COVID-19 (e.g., commuter rail abandonment) will stick around. And you can be sure there will be discussion of whether there’s really any way to make Wellesley safe for cyclists.

The town will look to sync the mobility plan with the broader Unified Plan as well as its emerging Climate Action Plan and other green efforts.

Register to take part in the forum.