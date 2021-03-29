Wellesley environmental news: Pollinator activities; Sustainable Mobility Plan forum; Local award winner

A roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., environmental news:
Pollinate Wellesley
The town has a series of activities and events underway to help residents support birds, insects, and other pollinators:
- Sustainable Wellesley and the Native Plant Trust are hosting a native plant sale through April 9. Residents can pre-order plant collections at a 15% discount, and pick them up on June 19.
- A three-part educational speaker series on native gardening featuring topics on the ecological relationships between species, creating a native garden, and healthy yard care practices will take place online at 7PM on April 29, May 6 and May 13, respectively, and are available for registration at Wellesley Conservation Land Trust.
- Downloadable maps will lead the way for a Pedals to Petals self-guided biking and walking tour of residents’ native gardens throughout Wellesley, which will also include stops at designated green zones such as Town’s Church Park and Wellesley Police Department pollinator garden.
- The town will also offer an opportunity for those without the room or time for a garden to support the pollinator effort.
Wellesley Sustainable Mobility Plan online forum
You can learn about Wellesley’s Sustainable Mobility Plan at an online forum on April 15 at 7pm.
The goal of the plan is make the town easier to get around, for people and packages, without wrecking the environment. Bring on the zip lines.
Data will be crunched and analyzed, to consider things like which traffic patterns seen during COVID-19 (e.g., commuter rail abandonment) will stick around. And you can be sure there will be discussion of whether there’s really any way to make Wellesley safe for cyclists.
The town will look to sync the mobility plan with the broader Unified Plan as well as its emerging Climate Action Plan and other green efforts.
Register to take part in the forum.
Local award winner
Wellesley Natural Resources Commission’s education & outreach coordinator Lisa Moore has been selected as a recipient of Mass Audubon’s Liz Duff Excellence in Environmental Education Award. “This important award acknowledges your commitment and contribution to connecting
children and families to their local environments. Your example of finding innovative ways to connect people to nature and its conservation is a key component of ensuring that the nature of Massachusetts continues to be valued and protected long into the future,” according to Mass Audubon.
As part of Moore’s recognition she receives a $1,000 gift to be used toward NRC programs.
