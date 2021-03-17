Wellesley Fire Dept. responds to Natick Community Organic Farm barn fire

The Wellesley Fire Department joined those from Natick and Framingham on Wednesday morning to contain a 3-alarm fire that destroyed Natick Community Organic Farm’s 200-plus-year-old barn and killed a total of 16 pigs and piglets. On site caretakers were able to evacuate and call 9-1-1 after a farm dog awoke them to the fire at about 4:30am.

The devastating fire has generated a huge outpouring from the community, which frequents the farm for volunteer opportunities, to visit the animals, buy maple syrup and vegetables, and more.

More on this story on Natick Report.