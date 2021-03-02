Wellesley votes in Town Election today, Mar. 2nd

Those casting their ballots in-person for Wellesley’s Annual Town Election are facing chilly temperatures that aren’t expected to climb out of the 20s, as well as strong winds and bright sunshine. We ventured out this morning to get the job done. It was easy-peasy socially distant experience. No lines. No crowds. I was directed to pick up a black felt-tip pen and make my way over to the voting booth. After making my choices, I slipped the ballot into the ballot box and collected my “I voted” sticker.

Polling places are open until 8pm. Voters actually in line at 8pm will be allowed to vote.

If you are voting by mail, your completed mail-in ballots must be brought to the drop box outside of Town Hall no later than Tuesday, March 2, 2021 by 8pm.

MORE:

Wellesley Town Election guide