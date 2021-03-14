Wellesley Green Collaborative pumped up about heat pump webinar

The Wellesley Green Collaborative will hold a Zoom webinar on Mar. 31, 9am – 10am, as a first step on a quest to find Wellesley homeowners interested in purchasing an air source heat pump in 2021. If your home is one of the few that might benefit from such a purchase, the Municipal Light Plant will provide up to $2,000 in rebates.

Titled Clean Comfort: Learn How Air-Source Heat Pumps Lower Energy Costs and Reduce Carbon Emissions, the webinar will educate participants on how heat pumps can provide beneficial electrification.

The one hour program will provide:

Context of where privately owned heat pumps fit into Wellesley’s response to the Climate Crisis; Information on where and how this equipment adds value; Briefing on how the program will work; and Ideas for easy ways homeowners can benefit and help



A key purpose of the Green Collaborative is to find ways to mutually assist in green initiatives. The Clean Comfort program is a collaboration between the Wellesley Municipal Light Plant, Sustainable Energy Committee, Sustainable Wellesley, and the Wellesley High School Climate Action Club.