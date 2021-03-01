Wellesley man dies while mountain biking in Ipswich

A Wellesley man died Sunday while mountain biking at Willowdale State Forest in Ipwich. The man’s identity has not been disclosed by authorities.

According to the Salem News, the 46-year-old man had been biking with a friend, and the cause of the crash and death were under investigation.

Ipswich police and fire, as well as state and environmental police responded to the accident, which took place on Department of Conservation and Recreation land, according to the report.

We’ll provide an update on this sad story when we learn more.

