Wellesley mourns passing of Toby Stover, a dedicated protector of the environment

The sudden death of Wellesley’s Toby Stover this past weekend in a mountain biking accident has given rise to tributes from those in town who were his friends and who worked alongside him on town government matters.

A brief obituary for the 46-year-old Stover has been published, with plans for a more complete one to come.

His passing was acknowledged Monday toward the end of the Planning Board meeting. And a statement was read at Thursday night’s Natural Resources Commission meeting that cited Stover’s scientific expertise, which he put to work with the Environmental Protection Agency’s Impaired Waterways Division and locally with Wellesley’s Wetlands Protection Committee, which he joined in 2017.

“Toby Stover was a quiet but confident professional both in his career and service to the town. He was a gentle and thoughtful person who was dedicated to protecting our natural resources and a true advocate for our earth and its inhabitants. Toby will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and worked with him,” said Brandon Schmitt, director of the Natural Resources Commission.

We share our condolences with Stover’s family and friends as well.