Wellesley Police log: Woman helps herself to photocopier in town building; resident gets profane package

Wellesley Police log for the week of March 15-21:

On March 15, 2021 at 11:41 a.m. an officer was on patrol when he was alerted by the mobile license plate reader in his police vehicle that the registration of a black Ford pickup truck was suspended. He confirmed this information with the registry of motor vehicles and stopped the truck. He spoke with the male operator and requested his license and registration. The operator will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License and Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended Registration.

On March 15, 2021 at 2:34 p.m. Officer Collins was dispatched to a business on Linden Street for a report of a female party causing a disturbance inside a store. The female party became agitated with the reporting party after she was given her change back and she felt it was the incorrect change. She then began yelling at all of the employees in the store before she left. Officer Collins asked the reporting party if she wished to issue her a notice of no trespass which she declined.

On March 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Officer Collins spoke with a male reporting party who had received a strange phone call from an unknown male party. He stated the male party was incoherently rambling. He provided Officer Collins with the phone number on his caller ID. Officer Collins was able to determine that the phone number belonged to a male party in Florida. The reporting party requested that a report be filed in case similar calls are received in the future.

On March 17, 2021 at 4:10 p.m. Officer D. Popovski spoke with a female reporting party who stated that her purse had been stolen from her unlocked vehicle on March 15th. She stated that she became aware that her purse was stolen when she received a call from her credit card company asking about 2 charges made at Target and Shaw’s Supermarket in Framingham. The credit card company cancelled the credit card. She also contacted her bank and changed her bank account numbers to prevent any fraud. On March 17, 2021 the female party received a phone call from an unknown male party who stated he was from the Office of Social Security Services and there was fraudulent activity with her identity. The male party attempted to obtain personal information from the reporting party. She was advised this was a scam and not to provide any personal information if anyone should call back again.

On March 17, 2021 at 7:49 a.m. Officer D. Popovski was dispatched to Worcester Street near Cedar Street for a report of vehicle operating at a high rate of speed with difficulty maintaining its lane of travel. Officer Popovski located this vehicle in the breakdown lane on Worcester Street near Dearborn. He spoke with the operator who stated he had an argument with the other male party in the vehicle and wasn’t sure how fast he had been driving. Officer Popovski spoke with the other male party and he confirmed they had an argument. Peace was restored between the male parties and they left the area.

On March 18, 2021 at 7:50 a.m. Officer Mankavech spoke with a female reporting party regarding a juvenile that had run away from home overnight. The juvenile was entered into the NCIC system as a missing person and information was sent to area police departments. A warrant for the juvenile was issued by the Dedham Juvenile Court. The juvenile was located at a friend’s house in Boston on March 19th and transported to Dedham Juvenile Court and temporary custody awarded to the Department of Children and Families.

On March 18, 2021 at 5:24 p.m. Officer Harris spoke with a male reporting party about phone scam. The male party received a text message that appeared to be from ITunes which stated that there was a possible fraudulent charge on his account and instructed him to call a number if he hadn’t approved the charge. The male party called the number and was advised that to secure his account he needed to go to CVS and purchase 3 $500 Target gift cards and send a picture of the receipt and the back of the cards to the male party on the phone. After doing so he was transferred to another male party who stated that the phone was infected and to resolve this he would need to download an application called Quick Support and he would need to return to CVS and purchase more Target gift cards. The male party suspected this was a scam and hung up the phone. He contacted his credit card company to see if the charges for the gift cards could be refunded. They stated because he had made the purchases they could not refund the money. He cancelled his credit card. Officer Harris advised him to contact Target and see if they could cancel the cards and issue him new ones. He contacted Target and the cards had already been used to make purchases. The incident is under investigation.

On March 19, 2021 at 2:20 p.m. Officer Shore spoke with a male reporting party regarding a suspicious package he received. The package contained various items with profane language on them and appeared to have been sent from a company used by people to send pranks. The reporting party was unsure who would have sent the package as he had not had any disagreements with anyone in the recent past. He was advised if any additional items are sent to him to notify the police department.

On March 19, 2021 at 7:44 p.m. Officer Harris spoke with a male reporting party who had recently applied for a job and received an email with instructions to create a login and password for the new job. He believed he provided some personal information when creating the account and was concerned the email was a scam. He was advised to contact one of the three major credit monitoring agencies.

On March 19, 2021 at 8:15 p.m. Officer Dixon was dispatched to a town building for a female party that had entered through an unlocked door and was using the photocopier to make copies and yelling at employees in the building. Officer Dixon advised the female party that she could not use the photocopier to make personal photocopies and that she would have to leave the building.

On March 20, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. an officer was on patrol when he observed a Honda sedan with a temporary Texas registration on the vehicle. He was aware that it is not uncommon for people to use fraudulent temporary registrations on vehicles. He queried the registration and learned that it was last registered to a Mazda in 2019. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the male operator and asked for the license and registration. A query of the driver’s information revealed that his license was suspended. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License, Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Attaching a Registration Plate to a Vehicle and Possession of a Forged Motor Vehicle Document.

On March 20, 2021 at 2:29 p.m. Officer Scopa spoke to a male party who stated he was having an issue with a neighbor and the neighbor was leaving unwanted notes on his door. Officer Scopa spoke with the neighbor and advised her that her neighbor did not wish to have further contact with her.

On March 21, 2021 at 5:10 p.m. Officer Scopa spoke to a reporting party about some packages that had been stolen. She stated the packages were delivered at 10:50 a.m. and when she went to retrieve them at 5:00 p.m. they were gone. She had contacted Amazon about the stolen packages and they indicated they would replace the items. There are no suspects.