Wellesley police taking part at forum on anti-Asian racism

The Norfolk District Attorney’s office is promoting a forum on anti-Asian racism that will include DA Michael Morrissey, Rep. Tackey Chan, QARI CEO Philip Chong, local activists and local police chiefs on Tuesday, March 23, from 7-8:15pm. Wellesley Police Chief Jack Pilecki will be joined by chiefs from Brookline, Needham, Dover, and Quincy.

Current Assistant District Attorney Peter Tilley and former chief of civil rights prosecution for Norfolk County Grace Lee, a Brookline activist and board member of the Asian American Task Force on Domestic Violence, will be making short presentations prior to a question-and-answer period.

The event will be simulcast on the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office Facebook page and YouTube channel, NORFOLKDATV.

To obtain the Zoom link, submit questions in any language, or request simultaneous translation to a specific language, send an email to Quincy Asian Resources at [email protected].

“The presentations from the hosts, the chiefs, and speakers will be very brief,” District Attorney Morrissey said. “Our central objective here is to listen, to learn, and to reassure the Asian American community that we recognize what is happening and we want to help.”