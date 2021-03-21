Wellesley Public School students not the only ones going back to in-person learning

This must be a sign of something good when it comes to pulling out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only are Wellesley Public School students on the verge of returning to full in-classroom learning, but the Wellesley Council on Aging is starting to invite its patrons to come on down for tech help.

The Wellesley Council on Aging has announced that starting on Tuesday, March 23, Lois, the organization’s long-time tech volunteer, will be in-house at the Tolles Parsons Center for one-on-one appointments. Lois can help with computer use questions, phone issues, and more.

Each appointment will be 45 minutes long and will be scheduled for: 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, and 3pm. Call (781) 235-3961 to schedule an appointment.

If you’re not quite ready for an in-person meeting, you can arrange for an online meeting on Thursdays.