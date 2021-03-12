Wellesley restaurant visit—Wellesley Tavern

It’s official—Wellesley Tavern has opened, and the people have descended (following pandemic safety protocols, of course) on the brand-new family-friendly spot in Linden Square. We took the take-out route, but when we dropped by to pick up our order, plenty of people were already in the booths and at the bar, with more filing in.

Executive Chef Andrew Swanson has put together a menu billed as “a modern twist on an old classic.” Deviled eggs are done Wellesley Tavern-style, with pickled corn, crispy onion, prosciutto, and sriracha.

The salmon pad thai we tried out replaced peanut sauce for a sweet chili glaze, did away with the eggs, and was served with a generously sized protein—salmon in our case—on the side. There are salads and bowls for every palate. Kale and quinoa lovers will not leave disappointed.

Our hands-down favorite was the buttermilk fried organic, boneless chicken. The chicken coating was perfect, not too heavy, and nicely seasoned. Fried up juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside, the dish was done up exactly like fried chicken should be. With havarti mac & cheese on the side, and a dollop of coleslaw, the meal was pure comfort. We hear the burgers and fries have the same cozy effect on diners.

There are plenty of gluten free and vegetarian options, as well as a kids menu. Adults can enjoy beer, wine, and fancy cocktails including A Dangerous Man, which I believe is a fan favorite that migrated from the restaurant’s previous iteration, Door No. 7. Anyway, it’s safe to say that owners John and Laura Wolfe have made sure the cocktail menu is as robust as ever. The experienced restauranteurs also run The Cottage, located across the street.

Wellesley Tavern

165 Linden St., Wellesley, MA

781-391-6500

Open daily, noon-10pm, dine-in or take-out.

