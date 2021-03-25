Wellesley to be part of the Stop Hate Rally route, March 27th

A Stop Hate Rally & Run to show solidarity in wake of the March 16th Atlanta shootings in which eight were killed, including six Asian women, will take place along the Boston Marathon route on Sat., March 27, 10am – 11am.

Demonstrators in Wellesley will be stationed along the sidewalk from Wellesley Village Church at 2 Central Street to the Wellesley/Newton border along Washington St. There will be four stations set up along the three-mile route for socially distant demonstration gathering and water distribution.

This event is organized by the New England Chinese American Alliance (NECAA) to condemn acts of violence and discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and to display the unity, resilience, and strength of the Asian American community, along with World of Wellesley.

Sign up link here for runners, walkers, and demonstrators.

MORE:

尊敬的朋友：

新英格兰华人联盟(NECAA)联合Wellsley华协、Belmont 华协、Lextington华协、Winchester华协，Newton华协、Brookline中文学校、莱星文化中心、美国华人联合会麻州分会, 旅美科协波士顿分会、波士顿清华校友会、吕令子基金会、亚美会、Westar、Brookline 华人居民群 、美国中餐联盟、平世界基金、犇跑团、Needham华协将于3/27/2021在波马沿线的八个镇举行一场首尾相连的示威活动。

我们将在波马道路的沿线举行插牌、举牌活动；我们将在有人行道的镇举行接力跑；我们将有四队跑者在波马沿线的四个地点同时出发，共同完成一个马拉松赛程。同时，我们也将在Hopkinton和Boston Common举行纪念仪式。

我们希望，通过用此项活动，表达我们对逝去同胞的哀思；表达亚裔长期被视为“温顺胆小”的不满；表达主流社会长期对亚裔偏见的愤懑；表达亚裔社区日益增长的活力、团结和力量；我们也更想表达，一个团结、平等、多样化的美国才会是一个更安全、更美好、更值得期待的国度。

所有参加者都要求佩戴口罩，保持社交距离。若您想举牌表示支持，不胜感谢！

活动详情：

10:00-10:30 Hopkinton纪念仪式。

10:00-11:20 沿波马道路的插牌和举牌活动。

10:30-11:20 Hopkinton、Framingham、Wellesley 、Newton 4个地点同时出发，跑步。每段10公里。

11:20 最后一段的跑者抵达Boston Common Parkman Bandstand ，举行纪念仪式。

我们希望，活动结束后，在条件允许的情况下您能通过社交媒体分享您的经历和感受。

期待您的加入！

Partner organizations:

Each city/town will be stationed with volunteers organized by one or more of the following organizations:

Wellesley Chinese Language School

Wellesley Chinese American Association

Belmont Chinese American Association

Chinese American Association of Lexington

Chinese American Network of Winchester

Chinese American Association of Newton

Brookline Chinese School

New Legacy Cultural Center

United Chinese Americans — MA

Chinese Association for Science and Technology (Boston Chapter)

Tsinghua Alumni Association at Greater Boston

Lingzi Foundation

Asian American Association of Boston

WeStar

Brookline Residents’ WeChat Group

America Chinese Culinary Federation

Flat World Foundation

BEN Running Club

Chinese Friends of Needham