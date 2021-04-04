A must-read for Wellesley Town Meeting Members, a should-read for the rest of us

Becoming a Wellesley Town Meeting Member is a big responsibility and we appreciate all those who run and serve. It requires reading the warrant of articles to be discussed and voted on at Town Meeting, and also knowing how the town operates in general.

The League of Women Voters of Wellesley’s Town Government Handbook for FY21 covers how town government is supposed to work, the town’s financial structure, and guidelines for how town reps should conduct themselves.

Annual Town Meeting will begin on Monday, April 26, and will take place via videoconferencing due to the pandemic.

