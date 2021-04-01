A third of Wellesley residents have had at least 1 COVID-19 shot

The new state COVID-19 vaccination data shows that 33% of Wellesley residents have had at least 1 COVID-19 vaccination dose and that 19% are fully vaccinated. Those figures are up from 28% and 16% a week ago.

The biggest percentage jump among age groups was seen in the 65-74 range, with the percentage of those fully vaccinated rising from 38% to 54% over the past week.

Heading into this past weekend, 65% of Wellesley Public Schools faculty and staff had at least one shot, and those numbers were expected to increase significantly thanks to teacher-only vaccinations at some locations.

All Massachusetts residents can preregister to book an appointment at a mass vaccination site at mass.gov/COVIDVaccine. Appointments will be offered based on eligibility and available appointments nearby. It is expected that more sites will come online as part of the preregistration process in April.

Timeline for remaining groups:

April 5 th : Residents 55+ and residents with one certain medical condition

: Residents 55+ and residents with one certain medical condition April 19th: General public ages 16 years of age and older