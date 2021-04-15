COVID-19 update: More than a quarter of Wellesley fully vaxed

The share of Wellesley’s population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has risen from 22% to 26% over the past week, according to data released by the state on Thursday.

Wellesley has more than 7,600 residents fully vaccinated, and the state is now up over 1.9 million fully vaccinated against the disease.

Wellesley boasts 46% of its population with at least 1 dose, up from 38% a week ago. The percentage of those fully vaccinated in the 65-74 age range rose from 64% to 69%. More than a third of those youngsters aged 50-64 have been vaccinated.

More than 80% of Wellesley Public School teachers have had at least 1 dose, according to the school system’s nursing department.

Wellesley’s COVID-19 numbers are heading in the wrong direction, otherwise. Case, daily incidence rate and test positivity are all up.

All Massachusetts residents can preregister to book an appointment at a mass vaccination site at mass.gov/COVIDVaccine. Appointments will be offered based on eligibility and available appointments nearby. It is expected that more sites will come online as part of the preregistration process in April.

Timeline for remaining groups:

April 19th: General public ages 16 years of age and older