Easter services in Wellesley

Easter falls on Sunday, April 4 this year, and a happy one to those who celebrate the holiday. This time last year all church doors were closed due to the pandemic. For Easter 2021, some churches are holding in-person services, some are worshipping online only, while others have taken a hybrid approach. Make sure you check their websites for all the Holy Week details.

St. Andrews Church, Wellesley

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church
79 Denton Rd., 781-235-7310

First Church of Christ, Scientist
8 Rockland St, 781-235-1114

MetroWest Baptist Church
2 Brook St.  781-431-0828

Milestone Wellesley
42 Elmwood Rd.    781-235-6025

St. John the Evangelist Parish (Catholic)
9 Glen Rd., 781-235-0045

St. Paul Parish (Catholic)
502 Washington St., 781-235-1060

Unitarian Universalist Society of Wellesley Hills
309 Washington St., 781-235-9423

Wellesley Congregational (Village) Church
2 Central St., 781-235-1988

Wellesley Hills Congregational Church
207 Washington St., 781-235-4424

Wellesley Friends Meeting (Quaker)
26 Benvenue St., 781-237-0268

