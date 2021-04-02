Easter services in Wellesley

Easter falls on Sunday, April 4 this year, and a happy one to those who celebrate the holiday. This time last year all church doors were closed due to the pandemic. For Easter 2021, some churches are holding in-person services, some are worshipping online only, while others have taken a hybrid approach. Make sure you check their websites for all the Holy Week details.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church
79 Denton Rd., 781-235-7310
First Church of Christ, Scientist
8 Rockland St, 781-235-1114
MetroWest Baptist Church
2 Brook St. 781-431-0828
Milestone Wellesley
42 Elmwood Rd. 781-235-6025
St. John the Evangelist Parish (Catholic)
9 Glen Rd., 781-235-0045
St. Paul Parish (Catholic)
502 Washington St., 781-235-1060
Unitarian Universalist Society of Wellesley Hills
309 Washington St., 781-235-9423
Wellesley Congregational (Village) Church
2 Central St., 781-235-1988
Wellesley Hills Congregational Church
207 Washington St., 781-235-4424
Wellesley Friends Meeting (Quaker)
26 Benvenue St., 781-237-0268
