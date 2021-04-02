Easter services in Wellesley

Easter falls on Sunday, April 4 this year, and a happy one to those who celebrate the holiday. This time last year all church doors were closed due to the pandemic. For Easter 2021, some churches are holding in-person services, some are worshipping online only, while others have taken a hybrid approach. Make sure you check their websites for all the Holy Week details.

Thanks to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church for sponsoring this Easter services post.

First Church of Christ, Scientist

8 Rockland St, 781-235-1114

MetroWest Baptist Church

2 Brook St. 781-431-0828

Milestone Wellesley

42 Elmwood Rd. 781-235-6025

St. John the Evangelist Parish (Catholic)

9 Glen Rd., 781-235-0045

St. Paul Parish (Catholic)

502 Washington St., 781-235-1060

Unitarian Universalist Society of Wellesley Hills

309 Washington St., 781-235-9423

Wellesley Congregational (Village) Church

2 Central St., 781-235-1988

Wellesley Hills Congregational Church

207 Washington St., 781-235-4424

Wellesley Friends Meeting (Quaker)

26 Benvenue St., 781-237-0268

MORE:

Where to Worship in Wellesley

Take the kids to visit a non-scary Easter Bunny in Linden Square