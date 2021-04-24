Flower Power: How Native Plants can Save our Bugs and Birds (online programs)

A series of online webinars to support efforts to pollinate Wellesley will be held over a span of three upcoming Thursdays at 7pm.

April 29

Creating Living Landscapes to Restore Nature’s Relationships

Doug Tallamy, PhD (Encore presentation of 2017 Wellesley Natural Resources Commission Seminar) Followed by Question and Answer session with Heather Rose Mattila, PhD, Associate Professor of Biological Sciences, Wellesley College

May 6

Designing a Native Plant Garden: Bringing Native Plants Beautifully into Your Yard

Amanda Sloan, RLA, ASLA, Principal Landscape Architect at Rain Garden Design Studio

May 13

Rethinking Yard Care: Do Less and Save More

Anna Fialkoff, MS, Program Manager at Wild Seed Project and

George Carrette, Owner and Operator, EcoQuiet Lawn Care