Flower Power: How Native Plants can Save our Bugs and Birds (online programs)

A series of online webinars to support efforts to pollinate Wellesley will be held over a span of three upcoming Thursdays at 7pm.
April 29
Creating Living Landscapes to Restore Nature’s Relationships
Doug Tallamy, PhD (Encore presentation of 2017 Wellesley Natural Resources Commission Seminar) Followed by Question and Answer session with Heather Rose Mattila, PhD, Associate Professor of Biological Sciences, Wellesley College
May 6
Designing a Native Plant Garden: Bringing Native Plants Beautifully into Your Yard
Amanda Sloan, RLA, ASLA, Principal Landscape Architect at Rain Garden Design Studio
May 13
Rethinking Yard Care: Do Less and Save More
Anna Fialkoff, MS, Program Manager at Wild Seed Project and
George Carrette, Owner and Operator, EcoQuiet Lawn Care
Pre-registration is required here.
More info: Wellesley Conservation Land Trust
One registration allows you to attend one or all.
