Kids Backing Kids essay contest submission deadline is May 5th

Kids Backing Kids, a local nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of children experiencing poverty, food insecurity, homelessness, and trauma, is holding an essay contest open to student in grade 4 -12 who attend school in Wellesley, Needham, or Newton.

Guidelines call for essays of 250-500 words, depending on entrants’ grade level. Here’s a link to all the information including essay topics, rules, and submission guidelines.

Kids Backing Kids wants to encourage youth to think deeply about important societal problems, how they affect children and families in local communities, and what actions can be taken to make a difference.

Prizes

Judges selected by the Kids Backing Kids Board of Directors will select the winners, and awards will range between $50 and $250. In addition, Kids Backing Kids will make a $50 donation to a local or regional charitable organization selected by each winner from a list approved by the Board of Directors.

Deadline

The essay must be submitted electronically by May 5, 2021, 10pm (EST).

Notification

Winners will be announced by May 21, 2021 and informed by email. Winning essays will be posted on the Kids Backing Kids website. Winners must agree to share a personal photo to include in promotional materials.

For more information, contact Grace Rodrigue at [email protected] or by phone at (781) 690-9818. Grace is secretary and co-founder of Kids Backing Kids, Inc., and a senior at Wellesley High School.