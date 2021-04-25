The Swellesley Report

Feast & Fettle offers special Mother’s Day deliveries for Wellesley residents

Looking for the perfect gift this Mother’s Day? Feast & Fettle, a top-rated local meal delivery service, is offering special Mother’s Day deliveries in your neighborhood!

The menu features Local FlowersUnion Square Donuts, Pastries from Ellie’s, House-made desserts and Fully Rooted Juice – everything you need to give Mom the gift she deserves.

All deliveries will be made to Wellesley and its surrounding towns on Sunday May 9th.

A subscription to the service is not required to order, and the order deadline is Thursday, May 6th, at noon. Several items are expected to sell out, so head to the full menu and place your order now!

Menu Includes:

Mother’s Day Bundle: Flower Bouquet + Donuts + OJ
Mother’s Day Bundle: Flower Bouquet + Donuts
Mother’s Day Bundle: Flower Bouquet + Cookies + Muffins
Flowers by Semia Mother’s Day Bouquet
Union Square Donuts Mother’s Day Sampler
Feast & Fettle Housemade Cookie Sampler
Feast & Fettle Housemade Muffin Sampler
Ellie’s Cinnamon Rolls
Ellie’s Croissant Sampler
Fully Rooted Orange Juice Pack

Delivery service: Feast & Fettle
Special event: Mother’s Day
Place your order (it’s easy!): https://www.feastandfettle.com/menus/mothersday

