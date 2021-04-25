Feast & Fettle offers special Mother’s Day deliveries for Wellesley residents

Looking for the perfect gift this Mother’s Day? Feast & Fettle , a top-rated local meal delivery service, is offering special Mother’s Day deliveries in your neighborhood!

All deliveries will be made to Wellesley and its surrounding towns on Sunday May 9th.

A subscription to the service is not required to order, and the order deadline is Thursday, May 6th, at noon. Several items are expected to sell out, so head to the full menu and place your order now!

Menu Includes:

Mother’s Day Bundle: Flower Bouquet + Donuts + OJ

Mother’s Day Bundle: Flower Bouquet + Donuts

Mother’s Day Bundle: Flower Bouquet + Cookies + Muffins

Flowers by Semia Mother’s Day Bouquet

Union Square Donuts Mother’s Day Sampler

Feast & Fettle Housemade Cookie Sampler

Feast & Fettle Housemade Muffin Sampler

Ellie’s Cinnamon Rolls

Ellie’s Croissant Sampler

Fully Rooted Orange Juice Pack

Delivery service: Feast & Fettle

Special event: Mother’s Day

Place your order (it’s easy!): https://www.feastandfettle.com/menus/mothersday