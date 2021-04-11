The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Online program: Fairies, Frogs, and Damsels

Up next in the Wellesley Conservation Land Trust Educational Series:

An online program on Fairies, Frogs, and Damsels (Spring & Summer Wildlife of Vernal Pools: Part 2)

With Joy Marzolf, naturalist and educator

Wednesday, April 14 at 4-4:30pm via Zoom. Preregistration required.

Register in advance for this educational event. Designed for children of all ages.

vernal pool north 40
Vernal pool at North 40

In the spring vernal pool animals are often in a race against time for survival before the pool dries up during the summer. Come see what you can find in one of Wellesley’s 15 vernal pools.  From fairy shrimp to damselflies, green frogs and painted turtles, learn about these seasonal pools and the many creatures that might inhabit them.

Learn the answers to these questions and more:

  • What is a vernal pool?
  • How does the vernal pool change from early spring to late spring/ summer?
  • Why and how does that affect what creatures are in the pool?
  • How does that affect what critters are drawn to the pool?
  • Who are the predators and who are the prey?

Co-sponsored with the Wellesley Free Library, Natural Resources Commission, and Sustainable Wellesley.

