Select Board makes Indigenous Peoples Day official in Wellesley

Roughly a month after the public voted in favor of a non-binding referendum to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day, the Wellesley Select Board made the new holiday official in town.

The Board voted 4-1 in favor of proclaiming the second Monday in October for honoring Indigenous and ceasing to recognize Columbus Day.

Campaigns for and against the change have made for plenty of political drama in Wellesley over the past few years, complete with lawn sign stealing and many letters to the editor. The Unite Wellesley group argued for celebrating Italian heritage on the second Monday in October and honoring Indigenous People on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Those in favor of replacing Columbus Day have denounced the actions of Columbus and called for recognizing native people.

Town Meeting voted in favor of Indigenous Peoples Day in summer of 2020, after a petition in favor of Indigenous Peoples Day was withdrawn from Town Meeting the previous year. That 2020 vote led to the non-binding referendum vote by the public in March (49% of voters said “yes, “43% said “no,” and 8% left ballots blank), and ultimately Monday night’s Select Board vote.

World of Wellesley , a leading backer of the change, issued a celebratory statement that read in part: “Replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day on all town calendars will reinforce the Select Board’s recent Statement on Anti-Racism and Anti-Bias, will begin to remedy the harmful effects of racist policies, and will begin to acknowledge the contributions and ongoing presence of Indigenous People in our community.”

Wellesley joins Arlington, Newton and other Massachusetts communities, as well as more than a dozen states, that now recognize Indigenous Peoples Day instead of Columbus Day. Columbus Day remains a federal and Massachusetts state holiday.