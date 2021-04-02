Select Board readies for Indigenous Peoples Day discussion on April 5

Wellesley voters had their say on March 2 about a non-binding referendum asking the Select Board to proclaim the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day and cease to recognize Columbus Day in Wellesley. Some 49% of voters said “yes, “43% said “no,” and 8% left ballots blank on the question.

The Select Board will discuss the resolution at its regular meeting on Monday, April 5 at 6:30 p.m., and residents are welcome to weigh in via email in advance (email [email protected] to reach all five Board members) or during the meeting. To comment during the meeting, send email to [email protected] and indicate you would like to speak during the public comment portion of Monday night’s meeting. You will receive a return email with a call-in number and your speaker order.