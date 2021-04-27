Summer drive-in movies returning to Wellesley

The Wellesley Select Board approved use of the Tailby commuter rail lot, the subject recently of a scrapped development plan, for summer drive-in movies on Wednesday nights beginning June 6.

The Recreation and Youth Commissions are arranging for a similar set-up to last summer. It’s yet to be determined if all the movies will be free, as they were last year.

Last year’s movie line-up included “Knives Out,” “Hunger Games,” and “Minions,” and many others.

The commuter rail lot continues to have very little use in light of the pandemic and many new work schedules.