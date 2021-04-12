The fish are running, swimming and jumping in Wellesley

Thanks to readers MC and Colette Aufranc for sharing video and photos, respectively, of the fish doing their annual thing at Fuller Brook.

Colette says her son and friends helped some of the fish on their way at Grove Street.

We’ve been told in the past by town officials that these are alewife, though this young angler suspects white suckers could be among the crowd, too.

If you’re angling for rainbow trout, then head to Natick, where the Charles River, Dug Pond, and Lake Cochituate have all been stocked within the past few weeks. Wellesley doesn’t get its waters stocked with trout by MassWildlife.