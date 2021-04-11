This way to Swellesley from Florida

Finding your way around Wellesley’s expansive 10-plus square miles couldn’t be easier these days thanks to more than 2 dozen “wayfindng” signs distributed across town last year. But what about those poor souls south of the Wellesley border who need to get here?

Thankfully, a thoughtful person has put up a sign post some 1,309 miles south, in Florida, to guide people here. Complete with our signature red “S” at the start of Swellesley, too.

We’re honored to have Swellesley included alongside Brooklyn, Dallas, and other destinations. We’re also jealous of our tipster, who presumably is taking the edge off of early New England spring by spending time at this mysterious Florida spot.